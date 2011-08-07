Out & About: Rep. Payne hosts breakfast for veterans

Published Date

Press And Journal photo by Eric Wise -- Rep. John Payne presented a United States flag to the oldest veterans representing the branches of the military who attended his annual veterans breakfast. Back row, from left, Rep. John Payne, Deb Payne, Lester Smith (Air Force), Rosemary Connolly (Air Force, oldest female veteran), Lowry Lance (Pennsylvania National Guard), Richard Fanning Jr. (Air Force). Front row, from left, Rene McCurdy (Army), Stanley Stewart (Marines), Quentin Smith (Army Air Forces) and Josiah Bethards (Navy). Fanning was presented a flag as the veteran who most recently returned from overseas (Kuwait).

State Rep. John Payne treated 300 veterans from his district to breakfast Nov. 4 at the Spring Garden Reception and Conference Center.



Payne presented flags to the oldest veterans from each branch of the service, including the oldest veteran, Rene McCurdy, 96, who served in the Army during World War II and lives at the Middletown Home.



Payne presented videos in tribute to the service of all veterans. Payne recalled his father’s service in World War II in the Pacific, although his father had seldom mentioned it.



Veterans who attended served collectively for a period covering the past 70 years, the World War II era to the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. They also represented all branches of service, including the Army, Navy, Marines, Army Air Corps/Air Force, the National Guard, Coast Guard and Women’s Army Corps.

