Panelists: Communication, confronting biases key to race issues with police

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller -- Middletown Police Chief John Bey (far right) was among panelists for a discussion on Race and Policing at Penn State Harrisburg on Nov. 3. The panel also included (from left) Harrisburg Bureau of Police Community Relations Coordinator David Botero; Amanda Arbour, Racial Justice Program Coordinator for the YWCA of Harrisburg; Penn State Harrisburg Police Chief Kevin Stoehr; and Bey. Not pictured but also part of the panel was Moderator Shaun Gabbidon, Distinguished Professor of Criminal Justice; and Harrisburg Bureau of Police Chief Thomas Carter.





The problem of race and policing is real, but the solution lies in honest communication and in confronting the biases that exist in all of us and that have been part of the fabric of American society since the nation was founded.





Those were the takeaways from a panel discussion on Race and Policing that was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Thursday, Nov. 3.





Among the panelists were Middletown Police Chief John Bey, Penn State Harrisburg Police Chief Kevin Stoehr, and Harrisburg Bureau of Police Chief Tom Carter, who was joined by his Community Relations Coordinator David Botero and two other Harrisburg police officers.





Carter said racial divisions are played up in the media, when in fact people of different races have much more in common than that which is different.





“We have to start thinking for ourselves,” Carter said.





Nevertheless, the evidence shows that young black men are treated differently than young white men, Carter said.





“There are more young white men killed in this country by police on a yearly basis than young black men, but there are more young black men of color killed by police that don’t have guns. That is what they are saying — treat us the way you treat everyone else,” he added.





Clem Gilpin, a Middletown resident and former urban sociology professor at Penn State Harrisburg who attended the panel, cited as further evidence of the disparity over race a recent study reporting that 79 percent of people stopped by police on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, were African-Americans — despite them being less than 11 percent of the city’s population.





“Many of those calls came from an unidentified person with one simple message — ‘There’s a black guy in my neighborhood who looks suspicious,’” said Gilpin, who is African-American.

“If I were to go into an establishment in this part of Pennsylvania with three of my white colleagues, I am less suspicious than if I was go to in with three of you guys up there,” Gilpin added, referring to Bey and Carter, who are both African-American. “Is that the media’s fault, or is it part of our culture?”





Bey said the start of an honest conversation about race lies in acknowledging the bias that we all carry.





“Bias exists in us as human beings, but because one is bias doesn’t make one racist,” Bey said.





When a shooting does occur, there is a rush to judgement based upon a quick video “snippet” that instantly goes out on the news and all over the Internet, Bey noted.





“What it shows you is five seconds of time. It doesn’t show you what happened before and it doesn’t show you what happened after,” Bey said. “What we can do is allow the investigation to take its course. Don’t react so quickly and be the judge, jury and convector right off the bat.”

Asked by a woman in the audience how “we are supposed to act when we see police brutality,” Bey responded that people have a constitutional right to protest.





“But don’t confuse protest with hooliganism. Burning down cities is not protest. That’s a crime and they need to be dealt with as criminals,” Bey said. “But by all means peacefully protest. That’s all of our right and I’ll die for you to do that.”





Bey also noted how during his time as a State Police officer he had to go out and protect the Ku Kux Klan as it was marching in West Chester.





“Can you imagine how conflicted I felt?’





Having African-American police officers patrol in mostly black neighborhoods is desirable, but hiring qualified minority officers is a challenge for police departments everywhere that is getting worse, said Capt. Deric Moody, uniformed patrol commander for Harrisburg police.





“Right now the perception of policing is a bad profession to get into” and even when a young black man or woman aspires to be a cop, their family works against it, Moody said.





Even so, Moody suggested that a good cop of any color who possesses “common sense” can succeed no matter where he or she is assigned.





“My first training officer” in Harrisburg “was with a white officer” who worked in the projects of the city, said Moody, who is also African-American. “I thought, ‘what is this white guy gonna teach me about policing my people?’ This guy opened my eyes to a whole other level of policing and the level of respect that I have for this white officer who actually showed me how to police my own people. It happens a lot more than what you believe.”



