UNDEFEATED! Raiders wrap up magical regular season as playoffs await

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Chris Plummer holds up Brady Fox as the pair celebrate during Friday’s Middletown victory vs. Steel-High.

With the cheerleaders leading the chants of “We are undefeated! We are undefeated!” in a postgame ceremony at War Memorial Field on Friday night, the Middletown football team and its happy fans celebrated an unbeaten regular season as the Blue Raiders won for the 10th straight time this season.



The victory, a smashing 42-7 defeat of visiting Steelton-Highspire, locked down the outright Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division championship for the Blue Raiders that sent the Middletown team into the District III 3A playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The Raiders will play host to Littlestown in a first round contest this Friday at home.



Any plans the visiting Rollers had of throwing up a roadblock on the expressway to the Raiders’ drive for the undefeated season were cast aside early as the home team jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead. Once again, all three phases of the game were carried out to near perfection by this impressive, senior-led squad.



“These guys love to play football and they love to compete against each other in practices, and that’s what makes them good,” head coach Brett Myers said following the win.



Coming into the 2016 season, Myers knew he had a good team. How good the team would be at the start was purely speculation.

2016 SEASON

Sept. 2 @Lower Dauphin 27-7

Sept. 9 Northern York 33-0

Sept. 16 @West Perry 35-6

Sept. 23 East Pennsboro 50-14

Sept. 30 @Trinity 69-7

Oct. 7 Palmyra 14-10

Oct. 14 @Camp Hill 49-14

Oct. 22 Boiling Springs 42-6

Oct. 28 @Milton Hershey 49-20

Nov. 4 Steel-High 42-7

TOTALS

10-0 record, 410 points scored, 91 scored against



“Now you know,” he said with a smile on his face. “They come off the field and talk to each other about what the other team is doing and make their own adjustments. And that’s how smart they are.”



Predictions about how a team will do following a huge win like the Raiders experienced the week before at Milton Hershey are hard to determine. Coming off that triumph against the Spartans and facing a dangerous Steel-High team could have had adverse effects on the Raiders. But that didn’t happen.



It started early. Taking the opening kickoff and starting at its own 39 yard line, the Middletown offense needed just six plays to register its first score. Mixing passes from quarterback Chase Snavely of 16 yards to Chris Plummer and 13 yards to Jose Lopez, along with runs by Brady Fox, the Raiders reached the 8 yard line quickly.

Jaelen Thompson, the school’s all-time leading rusher, capped the drive with an 8-yard sweep around left end for the touchdown at 10:01. Donovan Brady added the point after for a quick 7-0 lead.



Steel-High’s initial possession of the game ended in a punt and, as the game progressed, the Rollers turned out to be no match for Middletown’s physical defense. In fact, the Rollers would be held to just 8 total yards in the first three quarters of play. With Bobby Graham, Haden Landis, Griffen Radabaugh and Tristan Maxwell leading up front, and linebackers Hunter Landis, Blake Jacoby and Laron Woody starring as well, the Rollers went nowhere.

To add to the dominance, backs Tyreer Mills, Kyle Truesdale, Jonah McCoy and Tre Leach gave up nothing through the air as Roller quarterback Steven Pryor was held to just one completion.

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Tyreer Mills takes off with support from Laron Woody and Christian Plummer.



Meanwhile the Middletown offense was charging ahead and scored on its second possession of the first quarter. A 22-yard run by Fox and a 29-yard reception by Mills moved the ball to the Steel-High 15 in just four plays. On first and five at the 15, Thompson broke a couple tackles at the 12 and darted into the end zone for the tally with 5:18 left.

Three plays into the Rollers’ ensuing drive, Mills intercepted a Pryor pass near midfield and his return set up the Raiders at the Steel-High 32.



Following a Roller penalty that moved the ball to the 14, the Raiders were flagged for a pair of infractions that pushed them all the way back to the 40. But that setback mattered little as Snavely connected on a pair of 20-yard passes, the second one a touchdown strike to Mills at the 2:34 mark.

The extra point try missed but the Blue Raiders were in command with a 20-0 advantage.

Hurt by a pair of penalties the Rollers were eventually forced to punt again and the Raiders took over at the Steel-High 41 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.



Following a 13-yard run by Lopez on the final play the teams exchanged penalties to start the second stanza. Fox got into the scoring act on first down at the 23, shooting through a left side gap for the Raiders’ fourth touchdown at 11:24. Brady’s PAT pushed the home team’s lead to 27-0 and the stunned Rollers were in trouble.



Steel-High did pick up one first down on the following series and earned another via a Raider penalty. But Truesdale dropped Isaiah Lockette for an 8-yard loss on the next play and a delay call cost the visitors five more yards. On third-and-19 Woody sacked Pryor for a 10-yard loss, forcing another Roller punt.



The Blue Raiders followed with an 8-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard Snavely-to-Mills scoring pass. On the play, Steel-High just missed an interception that could have been returned for a defensive touchdown.

Instead, Mills caught the ball and raced down the left side for the tally with 2:05 left in the half. A trick play earned the Raiders a two-point conversion and a 35-0 lead. A double reverse from Snavely to Fox to Leach worked as planned as Leach tossed the completion to Snavely.



That 35-0 advantage brought on the mercy clock for the second half and, after stopping Steel-High’s opening drive of the third quarter, the Blue Raiders put the game out of reach with yet another scoring drive. With the Middletown offense staying exclusively on the ground, Fox and Lopez split four carries that moved the ball from the midfield stripe to the Steel-High 28.



Following a penalty, Fox carried four straight times to the 14. From there he went left on a sweep before cutting across the middle of the field and dashing into the end zone for the touchdown with 3:27 left in the third quarter.



With the 42-0 lead the game was technically over. Steel-High finally broke into the scoring column in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 3-yard run by Lockette three plays after Devauje Lee connected with Javion Grant for 45 yards to the Middletown 7 against the Raider reserves.



The Middletown offense ran three minutes off the clock before turning the ball over on downs to the Rollers at the 39 yard line. After picking up one first down, the Roller drive was stung when Lee was sacked for an 11-yard loss by Dustin Holliman, Cole Senior and John Etter. The clock ran out on the visitors three plays later bringing on the celebration for the Middletown side.

Party Like It's 1988

The Blue Raiders will play host to Littlestown at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of District III 3A playoffs at War Memorial Field.



The Thunderbolts earned the No. 4 seed with an 8-2 record that included a 5-1 finish in the York Adams Leagues’ Division III, one game behind York Catholic. While the Raiders and Thunderbolts have not met in a regular season game, they have faced each other in several scrimmages in recent years.



The two teams faced one common opponent, Boiling Springs. The ’Bolts beat the Bubblers 28-0 while the Blue Raiders whipped Boiling Springs 42-6 on Homecoming weekend.

Littlestown won district titles in 1984, 1989 and 2004.

The last district crown that Middletown claimed was in 1988. Photo by Jodi Ocker -- This fan's jacket remembers the 1988 district champions



The winner will play the winner of Wyomissing-Bermudian Springs on Nov. 18.

Undefeated seasons

Prior to district, state playoffs:

1948: 11-0-0

1969: 11-0-0

1971: 11-0-0

1975: 10-0-0

1989: 11-0-0, lost in first round of the playoffs

1999: 10-0-0, lost in first round of the playoffs

2000: 10-0-0, lost in first round of the playoffs