PERFECTION: Lower Dauphin caps 28-0 season with state title

Photos by John Diffenderfer -- Above, the Lower Dauphin boys soccer team celebrates its state title on Friday at Hersheypark Stadium, completing a 28-0 season in which it gave up only six goals.

The Lower Dauphin boys soccer team brought home the PIAA 3A state title on Friday, Nov. 18, capping an undefeated season in which it is ranked third in the USA Today boys national poll.



Lower Dauphin beat Northwestern Lehigh 3-0 on Friday for the title at Hersheypark Stadium.



Timmy Townsend scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Jackson Becher scored twice in the second half to salt away the victory.



The shutout was hardly a rarity this season for the Falcons. Lower Dauphin outscored its opponents 108-6 on the season, with 23 shutouts. Only CD East managed to score more than one goal, in a 3-2 Lower Dauphin win on Sept. 12.



It was Lower Dauphin’s first appearance in the boys state championship game in school history, but it almost didn’t happen.



In the Tuesday, Nov. 15, semifinal game vs. Cathedral Prep, the Falcons actually fell behind 1-0.



Townsend scored both goals in that 2-1 comeback, however. The second came with just seconds remaining in the first overtime period.



“This is the culmination of our season and the boys just doing what they needed to do at different times,” Lower Dauphin head coach Gerry Lynch told PennLive. “I’m just so happy for the boys. They put their heart and soul into it and they left it all out here.”



Lower Dauphin trailed only St. Ignatius in Cleveland and Boulder High School in Colorado in USA Today’s boys rankings.