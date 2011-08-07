Seven Sorrows takes home Pony Super Bowl title

Published Date

Photos by Bill Darrah -- Seven Sorrows won its first Super Bowl championship at the Pony level on Sunday, taking home the CFA Federal Conference championship.

Seven Sorrows won its first Super Bowl championship at the Pony level on Sunday, taking home the CFA Federal Conference championship.



The Eagles defeated Boiling Springs 28-12 at John H. Frederick Field in Mechanicsburg. They were undefeated on the season.



Seven Sorrows received the opening kickoff and converted a 3rd and 15 on two runs by Michael Barilla. Anthony Powell then ran under a Braelan Huber pass for a 42-yard touchdown. Anthony Stains was successful on the extra point kick and the Eagles led 8-0. Photo by Bill Darrah -- Anthony Stains of Seven Sorrows who was MVP of the game, takes a pass into the end zone in the Super Bowl on Sunday.



The first quarter ended on a turnover on downs for Boiling Springs when Chad Sipe made a tackle in the backfield on 4th and 5.



After a Huber pass to Amari Betha for a 20-yard gain, the Eagles appeared to convert on 4th and 2, but a holding call turned into an incompletion on 4th and 9. The Bubblers would score two plays later on a 59-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt failed and the Eagles led at halftime, 8-6.



Powell recovered an onside kick for the Eagles to open the second half, but another holding call worked against them.



Despite a Huber-to-Jadyn Maple pass for 11 yards, the Eagles were forced to punt. And the defense responded. Stains, Sipe, Powell, Marquis Beasley, Collin Minto and Jaydon James gave the Bubblers little room to run.



Betha made a tackle in the backfield on 3rd and 10 to force a punt. After several penalties forced the Eagles into 3rd and 25, Huber threw to Stains in the right flat, and he went 72 yards for a touchdown.



The extra point kick failed and the third quarter ended with the Eagles leading 14-6.

The defense forced a turnover on downs and the Eagles went on a championship-winning scoring drive. Huber passed to Stains for 15 yards.

On a halfback pass, Stains passed to Betha for 20 yards. Titus Carter then blasted his way into the end zone from the 4 yard line behind blocks from James, Beasley, Steven Ramsey and Ben Staker. Stains converted the kick for a 22-6 lead halfway through the fourth quarter.



The Bubblers returned the kickoff to the Eagles’ 13 yard line, and scored two plays later to pull within 22-12. The Bubblers would get one more chance with the ball, but on the last play of the game, Stains returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to make the final score 28-12.



Stains was named the game’s MVP. Malachi Brooks, Michael Carr and Shawn Eden played great defense. Xander McClinton, Aaron Nordai, and Jayden Rider also played in the championship game.